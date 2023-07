Photo: File photo

A toxic drug alert has been issued in Penticton.

A white, chunky, flaky substance is being sold as down in the city and has tested positive for nitazene, a strong synthetic opioid, according to health authorities.

Fentanyl was not present, although that was the initial suspected substance.

There is a high risk of overdose and fatal overdose associated with its use. Users are advised to use at an overdose prevention site and around others.