Penticton Art Gallery delegation called before council to provide 'clarification' about finances

Delegates from the Penticton Art Gallery will present the institution's detailed financial statements to city council this week, following a request for 'clarification' from Mayor Julius Bloomfield.

In a letter dated June 9, 2023 sent to art gallery board president Dr. Claude Roberto, Bloomfield asked that they attend an upcoming meeting with their financial statements for 2022, to "ensure transparency and maintain trust of our residents."

The newly-elected city council and the art gallery had a public spat during budget deliberations this year, when council voted to slash the non-profit gallery's operational funding grant request from $125,000, a number in line with previous years, to $55,000.

Council wanted more information about how the gallery was spending or saving their money, which some at the table felt was not sufficiently provided by a one-man delegation in the form of curator Paul Crawford.

Eventually, the full $175,000 was granted in the budget, after a passionate and at times heated presentation from Crawford, backed by dozens of public supporters.

Bloomfield's invitation to address council references that contentious time.

"Following comments subsequent to city council’s budget process about the financial position of the art gallery, council would like clarification between what was stated to council and what is presented in the annual report of the art gallery," Bloomfield wrote.

"The meeting will be conducted in a public forum to encourage community engagement and allow citizens to gain insights into the financial health of the art gallery which holds an in-kind lease with, receives grant funding and permissive tax exemptions from, the City of Penticton. We believe that open discussion will foster a better understanding of the art gallery’s financial operations moving forward."

The gallery's 55-page annual report and financial breakdown is included in council's agenda package.

In broad strokes, the report claims total revenues of $760,911 minus total expenses of $770,496 for a deficit of $9,586. Revenue sources include grants from the city and other government programs, plus fundraising events and pandemic relief programs, the latter of which, they note, will likely not be available in 2023.

Roberto and Crawford along with board treasurer Ret Tinning will be attending Tuesday's meeting as a delegation for a more detailed presentation at 1 p.m. and to answer questions from council.