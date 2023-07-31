Hometown Penticton comic announces August date at local pub

Photo: Herb Dixon

Beloved comic and impressionist Herb Dixon will be back in his hometown of Penticton this August for a special show at The Hub on Martin.

Dixon, known as "The Harley Guy," will take the stage on Thursday, Aug. 17.

He is well known for his Harley Davidson impression, and was invited to put it to the test by Harley Davidson at their 100-year anniversary event in Milwaukee, sharing the stage with BB King.



Over the years, Dixon has shared the stage with the Doobie Brothers, The Beach Boys, Blake Shelton and LeAnne Rimes, among other, as well as rocking the grandstand at big events like the Calgary Stampede.

"Herb Dixon and The Hub on Martin are the ultimate comedy power couple! This venue is the perfect stage for Herb Dixon to showcase his comedic brilliance with unrivalled sound impressions and a hilarious headliner set. Brace yourselves because when he revs up his Harley Davidson impression, he will literally rock the roof," says Rob Balsdon, whose Okanagan-based company Train Wreck Comedy is presenting the show.

Balsdon will take the stage himself with Dixon and Jamie Charest, another top Western Canada comedy performer.

More information and tickers are available online here.