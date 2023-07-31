Minister releases statement on child killed by tree in campground

Photo: BC Parks

British Columbia's Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy, George Heyman has released a statement regarding the child’s death in Okanagan Lake Provincial Park, north of Summerland on Saturday.

“I am deeply saddened by a tragic incident involving a child at a BC Parks campground over the weekend.



“On Saturday, a child was injured by a falling tree at Okanagan Lake Park and has since succumbed to their injuries.

“On behalf of the ministry and all BC Parks staff, I send my deepest condolences to the child’s family and friends. Our hearts are with you at this difficult time.”

BC Parks released a statement shortly after the child was struck by a falling tree on Saturday, "our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident."

The age of the victim has not been released and at this time and there is still no indication what caused the tree to fall.