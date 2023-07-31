Penticton packed with fun events in August

Photo: Penticton Peach Festival

"Four seasons of fun" is an ongoing collaboration between Castanet and Visit Penticton showcasing what Penticton has to offer all year round. Watch for it every Monday morning.

The heart of the summer has arrived, and some of the best local Penticton events are just around the corner.

The 76th annual Penticton Peach Festival returns Aug. 9 - 13 with no shortage of free, family-friendly fun in the north end of Penticton.

“I think we have the best lineup of entertainment this year,” said past president and current entertainment director Don Kendall.

Enjoy a variety of live entertainment in Okanagan Lake park including returning Canadian Tire Mega Motocross, Kim Mitchell (presented by Peters’ Bros. Construction Ltd.), Aaron Pritchett (presented by Tim Hortons) and others such as Powwow dancing, Irish dancing and much more.

“There aren’t many events like this,” said Kendall, adding that it takes sponsors and hundreds of volunteers to put on an event “of this size,” to which the Penticton Peach Festival board is grateful for.

“(It’s) Penticton’s signature event.”

Planning for the Peach Festival is year-round, with Kendall saying that approximately two weeks after the end of this year’s festival, planning for the following year begins.

The Home Hardware Kids’ Zone is held in Gyro Park from 9 am to noon Aug. 9 - 11, with the widely-popular Peters’ Bros. Construction Ltd. Grand Parade taking place on Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. The largest parade in the B.C. interior runs down Main St. starting at Eckhardt Ave and features floats from across the province and Washington State.

“What I really enjoy is seeing everybody having a good time,” said Kendall, who encourages those interested in checking out some of the events to arrive early and bring a chair. To avoid the hassle of parking and traffic, Kendall added the City of Penticton has a special bus route and schedule in place for the festival, with a stop right outside Okanagan Lake Park.

“We couldn’t do it without our sponsors and volunteers,” said Kendall. “(It’s) a very important event for the city, for both locals and tourism.”

Last year’s festival drew approximately 82,000 people, with Kendall noting hotels and motels are oftentimes booked full in the city, drawing in a large amount of revenue for the local economy and businesses.

“The city did an economic impact a few years ago,” said Kendall, noting while he couldn’t specifically remember the number noted, that “Peachfest puts millions into the local economy.”

For more information, and to view the entire schedule, visit peachfest.com.

Music in the Park at Gyro Park continues through August, with two final dates on Aug. 4 and Aug. 18.

From 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., enjoy a variety of local talent for free.

Flashback will hit the stage Aug. 4 and Gord McLaren on Aug. 18.

And don’t forget: Ironman Canada returns to Penticton on Aug. 27.

The 3.8-km swim, 180-km bike and 42.2-km run triathlon brings visitors from all around the globe and will shut the entirety of Skaha Lake Rd and Main St in Penticton down for the day.

To view a schedule of the triathlon and the map showing closures, visit ironman.com

For more Penticton fun, click here.