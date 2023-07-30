Child killed by falling tree in Okanagan Lake Provincial Park South

Photo: BC Parks

A child was killed Saturday when a tree fell on them at an Okanagan campground.

CityNews reports the incident happened at Okanagan Lake Provincial Park South, north of Summerland.

BC Parks confirmed the death in a brief statement, explaining the child was taken to hospital but died as a result of their injuries.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends following this tragic incident,” BC Parks said.

BC Parks did not confirm the age of the child but CityNews reported, via a witness, that the child was around three years old.

Castanet has reached out to RCMP for more information.