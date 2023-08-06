Summerland rescue encourages adopting kittens in pairs

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has rambunctious little kittens for adoption and wants to share why they work to adopt out kittens in pairs.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said it may come as a surprise to hear, but two kittens are actually half the work of one.

"A percentage of cats that come to Critteraid have exhibited unwanted behaviours like destructive scratching or —a more difficult one to manage— urinating outside of the litter box. Many cats develop these behaviours as a stress response to change," she added.

An important way to support the emotional development of a kitten is to make sure they have a friend.

"Kittens learn by observation, they adapt quickly more quickly, to pick up the skills like using the litter box or grooming when they have another cat. They focus play aggression they're having on a friend so that means they're taking less time on your couch and more time on them."

Overall, the rescue knows having a pal will help your kitten settle into a new home.

"Giving your kitten a buddy will improve the lives of the cats and also make your life easier."

f you are interested in meeting some of the cats and kittens available, reach out to Critteraid at [email protected]