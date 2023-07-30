Critteraid Animal Sanctuary searching for director to help run their thrift store

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Charity Shoppe in Summerland is in need of more helping hands on deck as its success keeps growing.

Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said over 50 per cent of their annual income is generated through the thrift store.

"That is going directly back to the animals each and every year," she added. "With all the products that we come in, we try to provide quality services to our community. And with recycling, reusing and repurposing, we actually provide a plethora of beautiful products for the community to come in and purchase."

The 10-acre property hosts a multitude of animals that the charity has saved, including dozens of cats, pigs, dogs, ducks, cows, llamas and goats.

The organization works hard to look after its furry friends, being completely run by volunteers and donations.

Critteraid is expanding its board of directors to incorporate a position for a Thrift Store Director.

"It is a volunteer position, and hopefully looking for a person that has some experience and is really interested in taking the store to the next level."

If you're interested in more information on this position, email [email protected] or [email protected].