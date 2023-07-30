'They lost everything': GoFundMe started by son to help parents rebuild their lives after losing everything in house fire

Photo: Contributed

A son is working to rally funds for his parents after they lost everything in a house fire near Twin Lakes earlier this month.

Brennan Boyda said his parents, Kathy and Kelly Boyda's home on Grand Oro Road was been completely gutted by the fire.

"In the middle of the night, my mom woke up and there was a fire on the far side of the house already started and it was already up into the rafters," he said. "They tried to grab a hose and do the best they could to try to fight it themselves."

When the fire spread further, Brennan said the hose lost connection to the well and they had to leave the house.

"Then mom tried to contact 911, which got transferred over to the forestry and it's not their jurisdiction, I guess. Structures aren't their jurisdiction."

BC Wildfire Service did confirm at the time they had an officer on scene.

"Because that was a structural fire, that wasn't a BC Wildfire response. There was one officer who went out there to observe and make sure that it didn't spread into the interface, just kind of keep an eye on things, but it was not our response," BCWS said.

The Twin Lakes area has no fire protection.

"Mom was going up and down the road, honking their horn, kind of woke up everybody just because she wanted to make sure that if it did spread to the forest, everybody was ready to respond accordingly and could grab their stuff."

When the neighbours began to wake up, Brennan said a group grabbed water tanks and hoses to try and help.

"But it was already too far gone."

Brennan said that an investigator found no concrete reason for the cause of the fire.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the fire, with all the family animals making it out safe as well.

Brennan said he started the GoFundMe because even with house insurance, which will assist with replacing the structure of the home that was lost and a portion of the home’s content, he said it'll only cover a fraction of the home’s contents and living expenses.

"They're displaced for now. They're just living in their trailer," he added. "They are people who always want to give help, but never ask for it."

The family's emergency funds were also depleted when his dad Kelly got in an accident, which left him unable to work for more than six months in 2021.

Support has been coming in from neighbours and local businesses in the meantime.

"One of the neighbours was very gracious in giving some hay bales over to help sustain the goats in the meantime," Brennan said.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen also stepped in by putting a call out to pet and food supply stores to help.

Brennan said the owner of the Feedway, Johnny Aantjes, and Petsmart reached out and donated some food and pet supplies.

"It's very emotional right now. It was three weeks ago, but it's still pretty hard not to wear your heart on your sleeve," Brennan added.

"[There's a time] where everybody's doing good, and then you go to reach for something and [you remember] 'Oh, yeah, that's in the house. Oh, wait, no it's not.' Then it just kind of hits you again."

He added that another great loss for the family is all the antiques and artifacts his mom had collected, as the family historian.

"That stuff is tough to think about."

Brennan said any support is greatly appreciated.

To donate to the GoFundMe click here or donate directly send an email to [email protected]

Photo: Brennan Boyda Kathy and Kelly Boyda lost everything in a house fire on June 6