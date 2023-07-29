Penticton Art Gallery back before Penticton council to present past financial statements

Photo: File photo Paul Crawford, Penticton Art Gallery curator, at a city council meeting in April

Council will be hearing from the Penticton Art Gallery on Tuesday after they requested to discuss the organization's financial statements amidst debates on their funding.

Board President Claude Roberto, Board Treasurer Ret Tinning, Board Treasurer and Gallery Curator Paul will be running through their annual report from 2022, along with the Treasurer's Report, an independent practitioners review report and their financial details.

A letter was sent from the mayor's office on June 9 requesting the gallery to attend a future opening meeting of council.

"To ensure transparency and maintain trust of our residents, it is essential for us to provide an opportunity for Board members, including the Board Treasurer, to present and discuss the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022," the letter reads.

"Following comments subsequent to City Council’s budget process about the financial position of the Art Gallery, Council would like clarification between what was stated to Council and what is presented in the annual report of the Art Gallery."

During the spring budget deliberation, council voted to slash the $125,000 operational budget the gallery had requested to $55,000.

The decision prompted public outcry and backlash that led to an invitation to Crawford to speak further to council.

Council ended up walking back and voted to up the grant to the gallery by $70,000 — with the caveat that before next year's budget deliberation, a complete review of the grant proposal process is made clear to council.

In their annual report, Crawford details how the ongoing effects of the pandemic have posed significant challenges for the gallery, particularly in fundraising and revenue generation.

"While emergency funding from federal and provincial governments has provided crucial support, this is not a sustainable long-term solution. As a result, the gallery is actively seeking new avenues to diversify and expand its revenue base, recognizing the imperative of finding sustainable solutions for the future," he wrote.

"Diversifying funding sources through grants, sponsorships, and collaborations with other organizations helps mitigate the financial risks associated with a decline in individual donations. By navigating these challenges with determination and adaptability, the gallery is well positioned to thrive."

In the Treasurer's Report, it is stated that the Penticton Art Gallery's finances maintained a "stable position."

Total revenues reached $760,911 minus total expenses of $770,496 for a deficit of $9,586 (less than 1.3 per cent). Revenues were achieved through grants from the City of Penticton, other government funding programs, and fundraising events i.e. Loving Mugs, Ignite The Arts (first year), Square Murals Project, Annual Art Auction, Soup Bowls, Under 500 and others," the report reads.

"Some PAG income came from government pandemic relief programs, which will probably not be available in 2023 (making fundraising more of a challenge). Approximately $30,000.00 was invested in a redesign and inventory for the gift shop, in order to make it a sustainable and profitable revenue source for the gallery."

The independent practitioner's review report, which was done by the Kemp Harvey Group Chartered Professional Accountants group, found nothing material has come up for 2022.

"Nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the financial statements do not present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of Penticton Art Gallery as at December 31, 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Canadian Accounting Standards for Not-for-profit Organizations (ASNPO)," their review reads.

It is of note that this review was not a full comprehensive audit, as nothing found in their review met or exceeded their threshold leading to needing further inquiries with management in the financial statements.

The Penticton Art Gallery will present their statements to council on Tuesday during the committee of the whole meeting. Their report can be found in the agenda here.