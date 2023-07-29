Repeater system installed for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue

Photo: RDOS

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) shared on Friday that the installation of a repeater system for Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue has now been completed.

The upgrade is made available through the Regional E911 Emergency Telecommunications network.

"Apex Volunteer Fire Rescue has now significantly expanded its radio coverage within the Fire District, improving communication with Fire Dispatch and increasing the safety of first responders, " the RDOS said in their news release.

The rescue achieved a fire insurance grade earlier in January and continues to make improvements with their department.

A new base of operations and home to fire apparatus is expected by winter 2024. AVFR is also working on replacing an aging fire engine in mid-2024.