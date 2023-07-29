Former Executive Director of Penticton's Discovery House starts GoFundMe to help with cancer treatment

Photo: Jerome Abraham

A Penticton man who spent a dozen years helping people recover by working for the society with whom he credits helped save his own life is now asking for support.

Jerome Abraham, who was the executive director of Penticton’s Discovery House for more than a decade, stepped back from his role on April 14 due to worsening health.

Later that month, Abraham was honoured with the Paul Harris Fellowship Award from the Penticton Sunrise Rotary Club for his extraordinary service to the community.

Abraham, who is battling cancer, shared his GoFundMe on Friday morning.

Speaking with Castanet that afternoon, Abraham said he felt a “little awkward” about starting the fundraiser because the money he raised over the past 12 years has gone to benefit others.

“One of the things I've been learning lately is just to take care of myself. Even with recovery, we're always telling people to reach out and ask for what they need, so it was time for me to kind of put my mind to doing the same thing,” he said.

Abraham said he felt the support of the community since announcing his diagnosis and now again at the start of his $30,000 fundraiser.

“So many people have been checking in on me and praying or well-wishing or whatever, just sending me good vibes and it's working,” he said, with a chuckle.

Over the last four years, Abraham said has had worsening symptoms from the Stage 4 prostate cancer that has spread to his spine, sacrum and hip bones.

The pain severely escalated over the last 10 months, as well as the growth of a major metastatic tumour throughout his body. Abraham said he was constantly hurting, tired and out of energy.

“I was told that another short round of radiation would help. However, when I met with the radiology oncologist I was told that at this point we were doing radiation to mitigate pain and there wasn't much chance of slowing the aggressively advancing metastases.”

Abraham continued with five more rounds of radiation, resulting in two more serious infections, and a host of other negative side effects.

He received troubling results from oncologists and other cancer specialists.

“At every stage, it seems like every time I go in the [doctors would say], ‘Oh we’re surprised it's progressing this fast’ or that ‘it’s as bad as it is.’”

Abraham said that the hardest part through all of it was having family talks with his eight-year-old son about the possibility of losing his dad, probably sooner than later.

“How can you be honest and not keep an eight-year-old in the dark because he kind of knows that stuff is going on with hearing conversations and feeling people's energy, but also not totally scare the wits out of him?”

“It’s a lot emotionally for anybody to deal with.”

As his bone health kept deteriorating at a rapid rate, Abraham said he was full of fear and not very hopeful.

But, everything changed after Abraham got a call from Sean Dillon, Founder of PEMFiT magnetic therapy, who told him he had an anonymous donor who had paid for him to have three Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) therapy sessions.

“I knew nothing about it so I really thank the anonymous people —though I still haven't figured out who—It's pretty nice of them to do that,” Abraham said.

Through using the electromagnetic field generator, Abraham said he really started to feel a difference.

“I'd say my pain is probably 70 to 80 per cent less than it was on a daily basis. I haven't had the leg paralysis I had a few times before and my energy is so much better. I've got 100 per cent more energy than I did with the radiation,” he added.

“I'm not back to like 100 per cent of what I did have but I just feel like life's manageable now.”

Alongside the pain lessening, Abraham said his cancer scans started to look different too.

“The [doctors] were kind saying that there's not a lot of evidence that there would be a really any reduction or slowing of the metastases than there was last time,” he added.

“This last time, they said, ‘Well that's working, just keep doing that.’ Because this was a pleasant surprise for once.”

Abraham said within two months his energy levels had improved, his bone health was getting better, and his CT scans in June came back showing a reduction in the metastases on his right side and that the growth had completely stopped. On his left side, the tumour mass that had been getting severely worse by the month had slowed its growth.

“I was feeling before like I probably wasn't going to be sticking around at all and now I kind of feel like I will be.”

He has now purchased a PEMF machine with a down payment through borrowed funds approximately a month ago and has been using it almost daily.

The fundraiser is to help pay off the machine, and Abraham said he plans to also receive the training to not only help himself but to start a practice and help others.

“I mean, different things work for different people and there's not like one magic bullet because cancers aren't just one thing," he said, adding that he is looking forward to getting back to helping others, although in a slightly new way.

“I'm still kind of taking it easy work-wise, but slowly, probably by next year, I’ll be adding in some people that said it works for. That's the other thing that this fundraiser will do is just allow me to let some people try it out and see if it does work for them.”

While there have been endless challenges throughout the past few years, Abraham said he was glad to be able to spend more time lately with his family and have a slower pace.

“When I started this, I was just so weak and a lot of people would say ‘Yeah, you gotta just kick cancers ass’ and I’ve never really felt that way. I just felt like I needed lots of rest and I wanted to calm things down,” he added.

“I had this feeling in the beginning that I'm failing at having this disease because there are people that are just out there and are kicking cancer's ass, and they're beating it. They're doing so great.

“But then it’s seeing some people go back out of remission and have challenges based on just doing too much.”

Throughout this time, it’s been a new opportunity for perspective and focus on what matters for Abraham.

He shared that the last time he had a serious talk with his son, he finally got to share the news that things were looking up. There was hope alive in Abraham again.

“There's not really words to kind of express how grateful I am.”

To donate to the GoFundMe click here or donate directly to Abraham through e-transfer at [email protected]