The Penticton Fire Department responded to a car fire in the 1400 block of Government Street early Thursday morning.

Crews were called to extinguish a vehicle fire at 4.55 a.m., which originated in the storage area. Three Firefighters were on scene.

The City of Penticton said the vehicle was unattended and caused minor exposure damage to other nearby vehicles.

The fire is under investigation and there were no injuries.