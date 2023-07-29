Lineup for Penticton's BC Day celebration announced

Photo: Contributed

The Downtown Penticton Business Improvement Association is looking forward to next weekend, excited to welcome the public to their B.C. Day celebrations.

On Sunday, Aug. 7, the celebration will be free to attend at Gyro Park.

Family-friendly entertainment will run all day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Activities will include face painting, inflatable activities, an obstacle course from Hoodoo Adventures, bouncy castles, arts and crafts, goat petting, a market, food trucks and more.

All are welcome. See below for the full entertainment lineup: