Indigenous leaders proud, eager to hear of distinguished Penticton Indian Band member's MLA win

Photo: @NDPJoan Joan Phillip campaigning in Vancouver.

The First Nations Leadership Council has extended a public congratulations to distinguished Penticton Indian Band member Joan Phillip, who has recently been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Vancouver.

In a byelection Saturday, Phillip, running with the NDP, received almost 68 per cent of the vote. The riding was previously held by former cabinet minister Melanie Mark and was considered an NDP stronghold.

Phillip, 70, is the lands manager for the Penticton Indian Band and is married to Union of BC Indian Chiefs president Grand Chief Stewart Phillip. Joan and Stewart live in Penticton, but also have an apartment in the Vancouver-Mount Pleasant riding.

She previously ran twice unsuccessfully for the federal NDP in the Central Okanagan-Similkameen-Nicola riding in 2019 and 2021.

Her success time around has First Nations community members feeling proud.

"Her exemplary service to her community, coupled with her deep understanding of the challenges faced by First Nations people, has undoubtedly positioned her as a trailblazer and role model for aspiring Indigenous leaders and young women across the province, inspiring hope and fostering positive change in the political landscape," said Cheryl Casimer, political executive of the First Nations Summit.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Joan and look forward to witnessing the positive impact she will surely have on advancing the interests of First Nations in the provincial legislature. While Melanie left immense shoes to fill, we have no doubt that Joan is up to the task.”

Chief Don Tom with the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs was similarly pleased, adding "we have no doubt that she will continue to be a powerful voice for Indigenous rights, social justice, and environmental stewardship within the provincial government."

Regional Chief Terry Teegee with the BC Assembly of First Nations called it a "historic moment," and added that they look forward to working with Phillip as MLA.

"It is through the collaboration of diverse perspectives that we can build a stronger, more united British Columbia that honours the traditions and wisdom of the First Nations peoples."

with files from The Canadian Press and Rob Shaw