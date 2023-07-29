Cannery Brewing announces return of annual brew supporting wildfire firefighters

Photo: Cannery Brewing

Penticton's Cannery Brewing is hoping to contribute to the people behind the ongoing fight against wildfires in British Columbia through their limited-batch "Wildfire Dark Lager."

The fundraiser beer, which is brewed seasonally, supports the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation through a donated portion of proceeds.

"We are so grateful to the wildland firefighters and emergency service workers that we desperately rely on to bravely fight the wildfires in the Okanagan, throughout BC, and across the country," said Cannery co-owner Ian Dyck in a press release.

"Our Wildfire started out as a one-time limited release beer, but due to ongoing requests, it has now become an almost annual tradition. As we have with each batch of Wildfire beer over the past 10-plus years, we are honoured that this fundraising beer helps support the very important work of the CFFF. Those that fight these fires are putting themselves in danger every single day to keep us all safe. The CFFF works hard to honour and remember those that have died in the line of duty and to support their families."

The beer is described as "a light, refreshing North American lager with additional flavour and complexity from a darker malted barley."

It is available for purchase at Cannery and select liquor stores.