Penticton council to discuss path to 400-plus new housing units as part of federal funding application

Penticton city council will soon discuss approval of a housing action plan, with a goal of adding more than 400 housing units in the next three years, assisted by federal funding, on top of normal expected construction.

The action plan is part of an application to the federal government’s $4 billion Housing Accelerator Fund. It requires council approval to move forward, and they will discuss the matter at their next regular meeting on Aug. 1.

“The potential for federal funding provides Penticton with an opportunity to be innovative as we work towards achieving council’s priority of a livable and accessible community,” said Blake Laven, Penticton director of development services, in a press release issued Friday.

“The proposed action plan lays out seven initiatives that would allow us to provide the right mix of housing to meet our housing needs as our population grows and as our demographics shift. We know the demand is there and these initiatives would allow us to direct and encourage construction in a planned and sustainable manner.”

The seven initiatives identified by staff are:

Creation of a residential team to direct policy changes

Utilizing City land and new civic facilities

Accelerate new neighbourhood growth

Parking requirement reduction pilot

Pre-approved ‘missing middle’ plans

Remove/revise density and height restrictions

Pre-zone strategic areas

“Our housing needs assessment and population growth trends clearly indicate the need for more construction and the federal program would see Penticton eligible for over $10-million in grants to support that effort,” Laven said.

“The federal funds are way to encourage significant investment in the community and the action plan is designed to take advantage of the opportunity and create affordable and attainable housing.”

A recently commissioned new housing needs assessment report estimates Penticton will grow at a rate of 1.1 per cent per year under a low-growth scenario, and 1.8 per cent a year under a high-growth scenario.

The report further estimates Penticton will need to add 240 new housing units a year to keep up with an expected growth to 40,000 people by 2030, at minimum.

The recommendations within the report were endorsed by the OCP Housing Task Force, comprised of local citizens.

Council will discuss the matter on Tuesday. The public is welcome to attend the meeting in person at City Hall or watch online.