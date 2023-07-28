Penticton resident survey shows dip in quality of life perception

Photo: Castanet

Penticton residents appear to be less happy with their quality of life than four years ago.

Results of the 2023 Citizen Survey in Penticton will be shared with local city council at their next meeting and are now available for the public to view online.

The survey, which was conducted between June 12 and 30, saw 1,400 residents respond, up 20 per cent from the most recent such survey in 2019.

In the report which council will review, 322 responses are highlighted as part of a random sample of the overall survey.

“We received an excellent response to the survey and have a wealth of information to inform the work of Council and staff and the direction of the city,” said JoAnne Kleb, Penticton's manager of communications and engagement, in a press release issued Friday.

“We want to thank the residents who invested the time to complete the survey and share their thoughts with the city.”

The goal of the survey was to ask residents how they felt about quality of life in Penticton, as well as city services.

While 61 per cent of respondents rated overall quality of life as "very good or excellent," that is a five per cent drop from 2019.

“Like other cities in the valley, Penticton has seen a slip in residents’ perception of overall quality of life driven by concerns about affordability, housing and safety,” said Kleb.

“Despite this change, other indicators – such as Penticton as a place to find work, open a business and raise children – did see improvements from pre-pandemic levels which is very encouraging.”

Ratings for 17 of 25 city services improved over in 2019, including a 43 per cent increase in satisfaction for building permits and business licensing and 11 per cent for the electric utility.

But concerns about bike lanes and social issues in the city were evident in low scores in those areas.

Residents also indicated they would like to see the city raise revenue through growth, user fees and tax increases as opposed to decreasing service levels.

Top of mind was community safety. Forty-four per cent of respondents identified it as the top issue they want council to address, followed by social issues, homelessness and drug use at 36 per cent.

Other identified issues included housing and affordability, climate and sustainability, governance, growth, transportation, sense of community and amenities.

The complete report will be presented to council at their next meeting, on Aug. 1. The report can be viewed online here on page 28 of the agenda, and the council meeting is open to the public both online and in person at City Hall.