High-adrenaline weekend set at Penticton Speedway

Photo: Penticton Speedway

This weekend at the Penticton Speedway will feature a two-day racing extravaganza, honouring the legacy of an icon in the world of motorsports.

On July 29 and 30, catch the Gordy Mannes Memorial/Feedway 500 racing event.

Former Speedway owner Johnny Aantjes will be back at the track, hosting the only Flying Destruction event of the season, which will see specially- prepared cars launching into the air over motorhomes, or crashing through them.

Castanet's own reporter Casey Richardson will be behind the wheel of one of those cars for her first-ever high-adrenaline jump.

Ingo Seibert, co-owner of the Speedway, is thrilled to see the event and Aantjes return.

"We honor Gordy Mannes, whose contributions to motorsports in the Okanagan are unmatched. As we, along with Avion Motorsports, grow a hub of motorsports here, we know he would approve," Seibert said in a press release issued Friday.

"The fans in the South Okanagan are loyal and have been very supportive of the track and the racing families here. This race is a signature Street Stock event, and we look forward to continuing the legacy from Gordy and Johnny."

Flying Destruction takes place Saturday night. Then on Sunday, the popular Hit-to-Pass trailer race will take over the track, featuring vehicles attempting to smash into each others' trailers and out-maneuver their competitors.

The weekend will also feature Hornet and Street Stock racing.

Kids under ten get free entry and, until 7 p.m. each day, have access to free face painting.

