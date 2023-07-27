Former Penticton massage therapist facing multiple sexual assault charges

Photo: RCMP

WARNING: This story contains details that may disturb some readers.

A former Penticton massage therapist is now facing criminal charges after years of complaints, disciplinary hearings, fines and an eventual suspension of his license to practice.

Leonard Krekic, 51, is facing sexual assault charges related to eight victims, according to Surrey RCMP's Special Victims Unit.

Police received reports from an alleged victim that they were assaulted between February 2016 and August 2017 while receiving massages from Krekic.

While investigating, RCMP discovered "multiple other victims," all relating to incidents between 2001 and 2017.

Krekic was working in Surrey at the time. He went on to practice in Penticton during 2018 and 2019.

He now lives in White Rock. In late 2022, he had been suspended by the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. for 25 years for sexual misconduct, ordered to pay a $10,000 fine and $95,000 in costs, following years of disciplinary hearings and inquiries.

The college's investigation found that six women he treated between 2009 and 2019 stated that Krekic directed them to spread their legs and pressed his groin to theirs on the massage table, touched/massaged their genitalia, and inserted his finger into one woman's anus "for a non-therapeutic and/or sexual purpose," among a litany of other similar, disturbing actions.

"This is one of the most serious cases to ever come before the Discipline Committee due to the nature and gravity of multiple instances of misconduct involving many different patients extending over a period of years,” the disciplinary panel said at the time.

Krekic was arrested on the now-pending criminal charges on July 18, 2023.

He was released on conditions, including not working in any capacity that involves touching another person's body for therapeutic or fitness treatment.

"We are releasing a photo of Leonard Krekic as investigators believe there may be people in our community or Penticton that have additional information that could assist with advancing the investigation," said Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn.

"We encourage anyone with information to contact Surrey RCMP Special Victim’s Unit at 604-599-0502."