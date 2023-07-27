Penticton paddlers top podiums around province and beyond

Photo: Penticton Paddle Sports Penticton paddlers celebrating after win in Vernon.

Penticton paddle sport athletes are celebrating some major achievements in the last few weeks.

In a test of endurance, local swim coach and paddler Tina Hoeben completed a gruelling 715-kilometre long marathon paddling race: The Yukon River Quest.

Tina’s team was one of 55 competing, and they were the first mixed-voyageur canoe to cross the finish line, third overall.

Then, locals Thyra Carroll and Don Mulhall’s crew of six paddlers won the 20-kilometre Gorge Outrigger Championships, held in Stevenson Washington. The team finished first overall in the mixed division, and fourth overall in the race that featured 46 teams.

The successful streak for local paddlers continued this weekend when five local dragonboat teams competed in 500-meter races at regattas in Vernon and Harrison.

The Peach City Dragons, a local mixed team, won the Vernon Dragonboat Festival with the fastest time of the day, and "22 In Sync" were the fastest women’s team, earning a trophy in the A-division finals.

The "Penticton Golden Dragons," a Penticton’s seniors team, finished two boat lengths ahead of their competition in the mixed-combined finals.



In a down-to-the-wire women’s B-division finals at the Harrison Dragonboat Festival, "Skaha Thunder" scooped up first place, followed less than four seconds later by "Survivorship," Penticton’s team of breast cancer survivors, earning fifth place.

This past Sunday, Don Mulhall and Launa Maundrell raced again, at the Canadian Outrigger Racing Association championships on English Bay in Vancouver.

They were the only mixed crew, and placed third behind two men’s teams and 9th overall in a field of 45 boats.