Narmata Bench region thrilled by success of wines at annual Best of the Bench event

Photo: Naramata Bench Wineries Association

The Naramata Bench region is happy with the success of the second annual “Best of the Bench” tasting and dinner event this past week.

Held at Hillside Winery, the event opened with a master of wine, Siobhan Turner, doing a blind tasting of the 72 wines submitted from over 20 wineries in The Naramata Bench Wineries Association.

Turner picked 12 top wines in the "exceptional" category:

Tightrope Syrah – 96 points

Three Sisters Winery – 95 points

Tightrope Cabernet Franc – 95 points

Poplar Grove Three Roses Rose – 94 points

Terravista Roussanne – 94 points

Deep Roots Gamay – 94 points

Upper Bench Riesling – 94 points

Upper Bench Chardonnay– 94 points

Terravista Albariño – 93 points

Moraine Cabernet Franc – 93 points

Little Engine Gold Pinot Noir – 93 points

Hillside Cabernet Franc – 93 points

The event came to a conclusion on July 18, when wine enthusiasts and the public attended a dinner and tasting of the 72 wines at Hillside Winery.

The Naramata General Store is now offering 60 packages featuring the top 12 rated wines, available while the supply lasts.