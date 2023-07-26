Sandcastle competition back at Penticton Peach Fest

Photo: Rotary Club of Penticton

Registration is now open for the annual Penticton Peach Fest sandcastle competition, presented by the Rotary Club.

The family-friendly and fun-filled event takes place Thursday, Aug. 10 at Skaha Beach.

There are four team entry categories available, each with cash prizes: kids, youth, family/friends and corporate/business.

The business category will win $500 for a charity of their choice, whereas the other categories will take home prize money ranging from $100-$250 for their own usage.

The sculpting will kick off at at 5:30 p.m.

For more information and to register, click here.