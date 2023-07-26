South Okanagan Veterans Association and RCMP raise $16K for local charities

Photo: Casey Richardson Members of the Penticton RCMP, the South Okanagan RCMP Veterans Association, and local charities gather for the cheque presentation on Wednesday

In celebration of the 150 Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the members of the South Okanagan Veterans Association and the Penticton RCMP hosted a Regimental Ball to raise money for a couple of charities close to their hearts.

The RCMP Regimental Ball was hosted on May 27, a formal evening consisting of a dinner followed by a dance where members, support staff, spouses, dignitaries and friends of the force gathered to celebrate the history and traditions of the RCMP.

Cpl. James Grandy said that there were approximately 350 guests attending from across Canada.

The gala included a live auction, where the organizations where able to raise $16,000 for two chosen charities: Cops for Kids and West Coast Kids.

A formal cheque presentation took place on Wednesday at the Penticton RCMP Detachment, where members gathered to share words of thanks to everyone involved in the fundraiser.

"These donations would not have been possible without the generosity of the guests and sponsorships from individuals and many local businesses," Grandy said in the release.