Sprott Shaw College opening campuses for 120-year birthday celebration

Photo: Sprott Shaw College

Sprott Shaw College is celebrating 120 years in education, and will be hosting a celebration at all of their campuses, including those in the Okanagan.

On Thursday, Aug. 17, everyone is welcome — Sprott Shaw graduates, current students, staff, family and friends, and the communities the college campuses serve — to the Kamloops, Kelowna and Penticton Sprott Shaw campuses, as well as all the other campuses in B.C., for a an open house celebrating the history of the college.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., guests will enjoy free food and refreshments, prize giveaways and nostalgia about Sprott Shaw including trivia contests, tours, guest speakers, meet-and-greets with past and present staff, and more.

"Together since 1903 we have overcome many challenges and enjoyed many successes. It is with the support of our communities that enables us to continue doing what we love — enriching generations with higher education," reads a press release from Sprott Shaw.

"To all of our students and graduates who have been with us throughout the years, nothing makes us happier than witnessing you thrive in your chosen careers. This celebration is dedicated to you and is our gesture of gratitude for trusting Sprott Shaw College with your higher learning."

For more information and to register to attend for free, click here.