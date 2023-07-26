B.C. announces cash influx for First Nations institutes and language fluency degrees, including in Penticton

Photo: En'owkin Centre

The British Columbia government has announced a new $23.4 million investment in First Nations-mandated institutes and First Nations language fluency degrees, which will provide funding over the next three years.

On Tuesday, July 25, Selina Robinson, provincial minister of post-secondary education, visited the En’owkin Centre in Penticton on Tuesday, to meet with En’owkin Centre leaders, community members and students.

The En’owkin Centre offers a wide variety of programs, including the Nsyilxcen language-fluency degree; a national Indigenous professional artist training program; and college readiness B.C. adult graduation diploma preparation courses.

The goal is to give First Nations learners access to expanded Indigenous-led post-secondary education programs, training and supports.

“Today’s announcement is a recognition of the critical role of First Nations-mandated institutes in the B.C. post-secondary education system and the importance of their programming to support First Nations’ language revitalization,” said Tyrone McNeil, president, First Nations Education Steering Committee, in a press release issued Tuesday.

“Strengthening Indigenous-led post-secondary education training is a critical step in reconciliation,” added Robinson.

“Through the StrongerBC: Future Ready Action Plan, this new commitment will address systemic barriers and make it easier for First Nations learners to access post-secondary education, training and economic opportunities in their communities.”

The $23.4 million will be distributed over three years, with $20.1 million directed toward First Nations-mandated institutes and $3 million toward First Nations language-fluency degrees.

“Having the minister here in person at the En’owkin Centre to hear directly from community members who have been able to succeed from the support her ministry has provided is valuable on many levels,” said Brian Holmes, president of the En’owkin Centre. “This action is taking steps forward towards reconciliation. The support helps our communities restore our Nsyilxcen language to be the first language spoken within our communities.”

An additional $340,000 is being invested into the Chief Joe Mathias British Columbia Aboriginal Scholarship Fund, which has provided more than 450 scholarships to students from more than 100 First Nations in B.C since 2002.

“As a graduate of the first cohort of the bachelor of Nsyilxcen? language-fluency program, I am entirely appreciative for the opportunity to study at an Indigenous Higher Learning Associating, like En’owkin Centre, who deliver distinct cohort language classes within our Syilx Nation communities," said Rose Caldwell, a graduate of the bachelor of Nsyilxcen language fluency program.

"This model of learning serves to build capacity inclusively with our fluent, silent speakers and new learners. Through celebration of our successes, at a community/nation level, gives a wonderful opportunity to share our experiences with the nation and potential future students who dream of learning our language.”