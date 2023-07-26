Penticton resident finally has wedding ring returned after store delivers to wrong person

Photo: Aja Thew

Two months after dropping her wedding ring band off for resizing, a Penticton resident finally has it back in her hands after the jewelry store sent it to the wrong customer.

Aja Thew shared her story with Castanet last week, claiming she was struggling to get information from the jeweller and being told different stores that the ring ended up, and different dates when the ring would be returned to her.

Thew said she got the call her rings had arrived back at the store five weeks after dropping them off at the Michael Hill jewelry store in Cherry Lane Mall in May.

“I went in to go pick up my rings. I was so excited. Then they tried to give me a wedding band that wasn't mine,” she previously told Castanet, adding that her engagement ring was correct, but the wedding band included with it was not hers.

“I looked at it immediately and said ‘Oh, this is wrong, that is not my ring.’ And they said ‘Oh, are you sure?’ I said ‘Oh, I'm sure’. Right away I knew, not my ring.”

Going back and forth with the store, eventually, Thew found out her ring was given to a different customer in Victoria.

While she was told the customer was aware and was bringing her ring back as soon as possible, weeks then went by without her ring coming back.

Thew then filed a police report for the missing ring and shared her story on social media, hoping to get more action.

“I just feel like the longer this goes on, the less likely I am to ever get my ring back. So I just thought I need to make the public aware,” Thew said.

Thew said the police called her on Friday afternoon and said they have been in contact with Michael Hill and that now a FedEx box is being shipped to the customers who have her ring, in order for them to ship it back to the Nanaimo branch and then, hopefully, to Thew.

RCMP media relations officer Cpl. James Grandy confirmed that a police file had been made and that an RCMP officer was advised by the jewelry company that the missing ring was being couriered to the store, and would be available later that week.

Thew confirmed she received her ring on Thursday and it does now look the same.

"I am very happy to have my ring back. I’m definitely relieved. The company did give me a $500 gift certificate as an apology. I am apprehensive to ever buy from or use their services again," Thew shared with Castanet.

"So, I wouldn’t say I feel the stress part or the lack of care and customer service is rectified. If it were I might feel more comfortable with the idea of buying from or using their services again but as of right now I really don’t feel that way. I have learned a lot from this experience though, I can say that."

Thew said she will be taking the ring to another jeweller to be checked to make sure there were no changes when it was in the other customer's hand.

Michael Hill did not respond to Castanet when asked for comment.