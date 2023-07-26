Highway 97 through Summerland slide site back open to four lanes ahead of schedule

Photo: Brian Schellenburg File photo of the Summerland slide from May 2023

Construction crews have officially cleared out of Summerland and finished up their slide mitigation work on Highway 97, reopening all four lanes as of Tuesday.

AIM Roads shared the announcement that the road is back open ahead of schedule.

"Be advised both of the southbound lanes are reduced to 60 km/h and temporary road lines are in place. Use caution if the road is wet as it may be slippery," they said in their post.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure completed its last slide blast last week, with rock scaling work left to be done to remove the remaining unstable material from the slope above the roadway.

Construction and road closures have been ongoing on the highway since Monday, May 15, after a silt and clay bluff beside Highway 97 fell and material covered all four lanes of the highway.

Crews began the construction of a lock-block retaining wall and slide mitigation work.

Another landslide then occurred on the highway on June 6, approximately 200 metres north of where the original slide occurred the month before.

The geotechnical assessments determined there were approximately 4,000 cubic metres of unstable material to come down.

MoTI continued conducting multiple controlled blasts, closing the highway intermittently over the past months and successfully bringing down unstable material on the slope above the highway.

The remaining work for the slide site involved dismantling and removing the lock block safety wall that was erected prior to the start of blasting, installing a southbound concrete roadside barrier, and continued debris removal and cleanup.