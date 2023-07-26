218334
Heavy police presence in Okanagan Falls Tuesday was due to neighbour dispute

Heavy police presence in Okanagan Falls Tuesday morning was due to a neighbour dispute escalating to threats, according to RCMP.

Cpl. James Grandy said frontline officers were called to the location for a report of a female neighbour threatening another neighbour with a weapon.

"Officers could not substantiate whether a weapon was brandished, and the woman in question was assessed by police and the community crisis team for her mental well-being," he added.

Residents reported seeing the cars come into town and block off the road at Cedar Street and Camille Crescent.

No arrests were made and no one was injured.

