Penticton getting new fire chief come September

Photo: City of Penticton/Contributed MIke Larsson, the new fire chief in Penticton.

The City of Penticton Fire Department has named its new fire chief.

Mike Larsson will bring more than 20 years experience to the job, leaving a longtime position with the Pitt Meadows Fire Department.

“After a thorough review of many outstanding candidates, we’re pleased that Chief Larsson has agreed to lead the Penticton Fire Department into the future,” said city manager Donny van Dyk in a press release.

“His experience in leading a growing department, developing resources and working with partners are the qualities we were looking for in a new chief. With an exceptional team already in place, we look forward to Chief Larsson joining and continuing the tradition of incredible service provided by the PFD.”

Larsson started work in Pitt Meadows as a volunteer firefighter in 2003, then joined full-time in 2010 and became chief in 2018.

While in charge, he oversaw the expansion of the department that allows for 24/7 response coverage and the development and construction of a new fire hall.

“The Penticton Fire Department has a well-deserved reputation as a forward-thinking organization that is always looking to improve and provide the best service possible to residents,” said Larsson.

“As the community continues to grow, I’m excited to part of a team that will strive for excellence and build upon the foundation that exists."

Larsson will step into the shoes previously filled by Larry Watkinson, who announced earlier this year would be moving to the Kelowna Fire Department in a deputy chief role.

Larsson begins work on Sept. 11.