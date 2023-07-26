Past Pentictonite returning to compete in Ironman Canada fundraising for the neurological disorder he faces

Casey Richardson

“Since I got diagnosed, I think, ‘What can I do with the light shed light on the narcolepsy world?’”

Hoping to raise awareness and money for narcolepsy research, a man with a recent type 1 diagnosis will return to Penticton to compete in the Ironman race.

Clive Bradley moved to Penticton when he was ten years old, and began to gain an interest in the triathlon when he would see the athletes compete in the race every summer.

“I was watching the racers go by, volunteering at the aid stations. When you're young and see that, it inspires you to go ‘You know what, maybe I can do that one day? I can do something super cool like that,’” he said.

“I can't imagine doing a race anywhere else. Part of doing Ironman Penticton is that that's what I dreamed of when I was a kid. So satisfying that dream is doing it in Penticton.”

Bradley began training for triathlons in high school while battling his growing fatigue and tiredness. His increased lethargy was assumed to just be normal for athletes and teenage boys.

“I just kind of didn't really think anything of it. And then my wife and I met in college and… she was the first one that noticed, ‘Yeah, this isn't normal. People don't nap for two hours when they get home or collapse.’”

For years Bradley said he pushed for his family doctor to help him to figure out what was going on, concerned about the unusual amounts of fatigue, and occasional full-body paralysis.

“It took me three years to get a diagnosis from seeing my family doctor. That's unacceptable. Through high school, no teachers noticed that I was falling asleep in class, and clued into it. That's unacceptable. But it's no fault of any of their own, those teachers, doctors, they only know as much as they can know,” he added.

“So it's someone like myself’s job, who has narcolepsy, to go ‘This is what narcolepsy is, this is how you could spot it.’”

The National Institute of Health defines narcolepsy as "a chronic neurological disorder that affects the brain's ability to control sleep-wake cycles."

The two main types of Narcolepsy are differentiated by whether the individual also deals with cataplexy, as Bradley does.

He was officially given his diagnosis this spring but said he knew for the past year that it was narcolepsy.

“But you have to catch it on testing. And the testing is pretty rigorous and doesn't always catch it.”

Last September Bradley decided this was the year he was going to compete in Ironman, committing to spending six days a week training.

“The training right from the get-go has been pretty difficult. I mountain bike and that's what I do in my free time, pre-narcolepsy diagnosis, pre-Ironman training. So doing stuff after work, and before work that involves physical activity and endurance isn't new to me. But the level at which you're training for an Ironman was a pretty huge adjustment,” he said.

In June, Bradley transitioned into big distances for the bike, run and swim, with his workouts going from an hour to an hour and a half long to between three to four hours long.

“When you don't have narcolepsy, it's how much can you handle physically. But for someone who has narcolepsy, it’s how much can you handle physically, but also, how much can you handle without falling asleep, because the threshold at which I fall asleep is way lower than the average person. I can close my eyes, sit down and be asleep like that. And if I'm tired enough, I can just fall asleep. I've fallen asleep on my bike before.”

One major tip-off to Bradley noticing his symptoms progressed when he was training in swimming lanes in March and had a cataplectic attack in the middle of the pool.

While his mind was alert and aware, he could do nothing to move his body and started sinking as he was paralyzed in the water.

Thankfully, a lifeguard noticed under a minute later and jumped in to save him.

“That incident turned me away from being in the pool. For probably a month, my brain was like, ‘No, you're not gonna swim.’ It took a while to adjust to swimming again,” Bradley said.

“Being in the pool, there's always that thought in the back of my mind that it could happen again, out of my control, and I just hope that someone's watching and can jump in. “

Since his diagnosis followed this, Bradley has been given medications that have been effective in preventing cataplexy. Though being treated for excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS), there are still points throughout the day where he still has to fight to stay awake.

“It's definitely a concern. But I don't know, I think the precautions that I’m taking as far as the lifeguards know that when I'm swimming, to keep an extra good eye on me. Whenever I'm doing open water swims I have a kayaker with me. During the race, I'll have a kayaker with me.”

Part of helping with this is taking a nap when he gets home from work before heading to his workouts, along with eating right, looking after his body, keeping his heart rate and blood pressure in check and resting when needed.

“You can feel the narcolepsy coming on. Once you get into that spell of fatigue, I have about 10 minutes, 15 minutes before I actually satisfy it by sleeping. Otherwise, I'm just going to stumble around slurring my words until I just like collapse somewhere,” Bradley added.

“With the cataplexy, it's much quicker. I feel coming on in my jaw. I can't talk. And then within moments, within seconds, and it can move to arms and legs, depending on how severe the situation is.”

Wake Up Narcolepsy, which is the nonprofit organization dedicated to driving Narcolepsy awareness, education and research Bradley is raising money for, said that narcolepsy affects 1 in every 2,000 individuals who have a genetic predisposition that is then activated by an environmental trigger.

“After my diagnosis, I went, I have two choices here. I can do this and it's who I am, and not a lot of people know about it, and that's fine. Or I can tell everyone about it, and create awareness and try to bring money to research with my race,” Bradley said.

“I'm hoping that people can understand what narcolepsy is, be able to identify triggers and identify symptoms in their friends and maybe help them get a diagnosis if they do have narcolepsy. I'm hoping that people with narcolepsy can see this and go you know what, 'I can go for a run or I can go for a bike ride,' just staying physically active with narcolepsy is extremely important.”

“So if we can work together to raise money for it, we can effectively change lives of generations of people who are going to continue to struggle with this debilitating disease, but I think that one day, there could be a cure.”

To donate to Bradley's journey, head to his fundraising page here. To follow along in his race training progress, follow him on social media here.