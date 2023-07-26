Princeton enacts strict water restrictions, requires fixes

Photo: Pixabay

The Town of Princeton is facing increased water restrictions due to one of its wells requiring maintenance.

The entire town is now subject to Stage 3 restrictions until further notice.

"[Princeton's second well] requires maintenance, and to do this work, the well needs to be shut off to residents, leaving only one well for the majority of the population," reads a press release from the Town of Princeton issued Tuesday.



"Water conservation needs to be a priority for all so that we do not diminish our reservoir levels which will affect everything, including fire protection."



The restrictions include: