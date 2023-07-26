Princeton enacts strict water restrictions, requires fixes

Photo: Pixabay
The Town of Princeton is facing increased water restrictions due to one of its wells requiring maintenance.
The entire town is now subject to Stage 3 restrictions until further notice.
"[Princeton's second well] requires maintenance, and to do this work, the well needs to be shut off to residents, leaving only one well for the majority of the population," reads a press release from the Town of Princeton issued Tuesday.
"Water conservation needs to be a priority for all so that we do not diminish our reservoir levels which will affect everything, including fire protection."
The restrictions include:
- No person shall water lawns or flower gardens, vegetable gardens, decorative planters, shrubs or trees, unless such watering is carried by hand, with hoses equipped with automatic shut-off devices or by a container, and is not carried out using sprinklers or soaker hoses.
- No one may use a hose to wash boats or motor vehicles, unless the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off device, and the purpose of washing is to maintain visibility of lights or licence plates, or through windows, or is otherwise for the safe operation of the boat or motor vehicle.
- No one may use water to fill or re-fill garden ponds, hot-tubs, or residential swimming pools or use a hose providing water for any other purpose unless it is for health or safety reasons and the hose is equipped with an automatic shut-off device.
- Permits will not be valid during Stage 3.
- Public sector entities may, during Stage 3, water lawns, boulevards and playing fields at any time, but no more than every second day.