Fish return expected in Greenwood, B.C. area after dam removed

Photo: Facebook/City of Greenwood City Hall in Greenwood, B.C.

A dam that impacts Greenwood, B.C. is being removed as part of a provincial project to restore local fish habitat.

“Our government is working with local governments across the province to improve or upgrade aging infrastructure so our communities can continue to thrive,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Municipal Affairs, in a press release Tuesday.

“We’re helping the City of Greenwood to ensure that Lind Creek Dam is removed safely, and the creek restored, to ensure the community’s health and safety now and in the future.”

A $900,000 investment from the province will fund work to decommission the dam, which has reached the end of its lifespan.

After the dam is decommissioned, restoration work will commence to allow fish to access the creek for rearing and spawning. A new replacement reservoir and water-treatment facility will be built as a separate project, according to the government press release.

“The decommissioning of Lind Creek Dam is long overdue to allow for a safer community and better fish passage,” said Roly Russell, MLA for Boundary-Similkameen.

“That’s why our government is working with the City of Greenwood to invest in this infrastructure, benefiting residents today and for the long term.”