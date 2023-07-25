One more Slack Alley event to go this summer in Penticton

Slack Alley was rocking this weekend in Penticton, and organizers are already looking forward to the third and final event of the summer.

On Sunday afternoon, the Downtown Penticton Association hosted the event in the laneway between 200 Main Street and 200 Martin Street, which has been officially dubbed Slack Alley.

The event was in celebration of the Grooveyard record shop, which has been on Main Street for 33 years.

Local musicians and DJs performed, and there were plenty of family-friendly activities, including a mini market, kids stations, beverage stations and food.

The South Okanagan Women in Need Society was the featured charity of the event.

If you missed the even this weekend, there is another opportunity coming up in August.

On Aug. 20 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., join the fun for the final Slack Alley of the year, celebrating Main Street business The Bumwrap.

