Thompson-Okanagan U19 women’s box lacrosse team goes undefeated and wins gold wins gold at North American Indigenous Games

Photo: Savanna Smith

The Penticton Indigenous community will be celebrating a couple of local winning athletes on the Team BC U19 women’s box lacrosse team, coming home from the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) with a gold medal on Tuesday night.

The games took place in Halifax this July and six players from the BC Interior were on the U19 team this time around, including Lila Mae Nicholas and Rayann Squakin from Penticton.

The celebration will also be for Preston Gabriel, who played on the U17 Girls' hockey team at the games.

To welcome the athletes home, the Penticton Indian Band community will be at the band hall at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday night, and are asking people to bring their posters and signs to give a big welcome.

Head coach Savanna Smith shared that the team went undefeated in the tournament and played a well-matched game to come out on top with the gold medal.

"The players came to each game with grit, determination, resilience and most importantly heart. They have overcome many obstacles in their NAIG journey and supported each other along the way," she said in an email.

"We raise our hands to you in gratitude, and thank you for all you have done for our youth."

This year, Smith said the players’ motto is “In honour of CB,” for Cherlyn Billy, their former head coach who was also known for her efforts to grow women’s lacrosse across the province.

Billy unexpectedly passed away in December. The girls hoped to bring a medal home for Billy and succeeded in her honour.

The 10th annual games ran from July 15-23, 2023 in Nova Scotia in 16 sports within 21 venues across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth and Millbrook First Nation.

NAIG 2023 brought more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from more than 756 Indigenous Nations across North America and is a time for celebrating, sharing and reconnecting through sport and culture.