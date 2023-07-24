Penticton councillor will return to public events after council completes 'inquiries' into historical unproven criminal case

Photo: Contributed James Miller in a handout photo from the 2022 municipal election.

Penticton city councillor James Miller is again being encouraged to attend community events after historical and unproven criminal charges resurfaced last week.

On Wednesday, the City of Penticton issued a statement from Mayor Julius Bloomfield saying city staff were looking into Miller’s past after criminal charges—which he was acquitted for—were reported first on social media and then by local outlets.

Castanet published its story on the matter after the city publicly asked Miller to step back from attending events.

On Monday, Bloomfield announced that council has now “completed its inquiries” into the past charges and acquittal.

“Council considers the matter closed and Councillor Miller is encouraged to again attend community events on behalf of the city. Council remains focused on the pressing issues facing our community and creating a stronger and more vibrant Penticton,” Bloomfield statement said.

Online court records and newspaper clippings from Sarnia, Ont. show that Miller went on trial for sexual assault involving minors in the early 2000s, when he was a youth basketball coach and sports journalist working for the Sarnia Observer.

