Wildfire grows on Penticton Indian Band land near gravel pits

Photo: Sheila Cab

Castanet has received reports of a fire on Penticton Indian Band land near the Grizzly Excavating gravel pits Monday morning.

BC Wildfire crews have been dealing with spot fires all weekend after a thunderstorm rolled through the Okanagan Friday night, bringing with it lightning and strong winds.

BCWS has been responding to dozens of reported fire starts, including the Bull Creek wildfire that flared up Sunday night. The fire has now grown from .009 of a hectare in size to 7.4 hectares.

The fire is listed as out of control and is believed to have been sparked by lightning.



BC Wildfire Service information officer Taylor Shantz says with some of the smaller spot fires in remote areas, such as the group of wildfires behind Summerland, northwest of Penticton, they will be actioned when crews become available.

"We have resources that are responding to higher priority targets at this time. Targets that are threatening life and property."