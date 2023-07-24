Crews douse fire near gravel pits on PIB reserve

Photo: Sheila Cab

UPDATE 11:22 a.m.

A fire that was highly visible in Penticton overnight turns out have been a brush fire.

The Penticton Fire Department managed to douse a blaze that started near the Grizzly Excavating gravel pits on Green Mountain Road early Sunday morning.

The fire broke out late Sunday evening and started with a large debris fire that included shrubs and stumps that was fully involved when fire crews arrived on the scene.

Fire crews had to work quickly to prevent the fire from spreading because the pile backed onto grasslands to the north. The Penticton Fire Department and crews from the Penticton Indian Band knocked the fire down using hand hose lines.

Once the fire was under control, fire crews continued to monitor the area to make sure there were no flare-ups and they conducted a complete sweep of the area to make sure the sparks and flying embers didn't start any more spot fires.

Further into the mountains west, a number of smaller wildfires are still burning from Friday's thunderstorm.

BCWS has been dealing with them on a triage basis.

The Bull Creek fire has grown to 7.4 hectares, the Denike Creek wildfire that is just under a hectare in size and the Riddle Creek wildfire which is also listed at .9 of a hectare.

ORIGINAL 5:35 a.m.

Castanet has received reports of a fire on Penticton Indian Band land near the Grizzly Excavating gravel pits Monday morning.

BC Wildfire crews have been dealing with spot fires all weekend after a thunderstorm rolled through the Okanagan Friday night, bringing with it lightning and strong winds.

BCWS has been responding to dozens of reported fire starts, including the Bull Creek wildfire that flared up Sunday night. The fire has now grown from .009 of a hectare in size to 7.4 hectares.

The fire is listed as out of control and is believed to have been sparked by lightning.



BC Wildfire Service information officer Taylor Shantz says with some of the smaller spot fires in remote areas, such as the group of wildfires behind Summerland, northwest of Penticton, they will be actioned when crews become available.

"We have resources that are responding to higher priority targets at this time. Targets that are threatening life and property."