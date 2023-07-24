Support green and support local in Penticton

Photo: Tightrope Winery Instagram

Looking to think green and support local? There’s plenty of ways to do so in Penticton and the South Okanagan.

Penticton not only offers a greener way of travel throughout the city through various lake-to-lake routes via bus and bike, but also through an assortment of local vendors who practice environmentally-friendly ways of producing their goods.

A great place to start is the Penticton Farmers’ Market and the Downtown Penticton Community Market, held every Saturday on Main Street with a variety of local vendors offering an assortment of organic fruits, vegetables, and even wares made from recycled goods.

And not too far from downtown Penticton you’ll find a variety of local businesses practicing environmentally sustainable ways of producing their products.

Tightrope Winery general manager Colin Ross said “sustainability is a part of everything we do” at the winery.

“Our families grow up here and our livelihood is rooted in the environment. To us being sustainable isn't just good business but an essential life decision. Without a healthy environment, we would not be able to grow quality fruit for our wine,” he explained.

And that quality of wine has led to Tightrope Winery’s Syrah being crowned the top best wine made on the Naramata Bench two years in a row by Masters of Wine Siobhan Turner.

“The winery is primarily solar-powered,” said Ross of the winery’s green processes. “Vineyard prunings are left to mulch in the vineyard (and) all waste from the wine-making process is composted.”

Ross added that a bat box was also installed to attract bats to help control insect populations.

“We’ve been practicing sustainability since (our) inception in 2008 but became the first winery and vineyard certified under the Sustainable Winegrowing BC program in 2021,” he added.

Visitors to Tightrope Winery are educated on the winery’s practices, with an estate tour showcasing those practices in action.

But the winery doesn’t plan on stopping, with Ross adding lighter bottles and reduced energy are some of the options they are considering as a part of maintaining their certification status.

Inside the winery gift shop is a variety of items sourced by local vendors with Ross adding Tightrope Winery also creates furniture from wine barrels no longer in use.

As for other businesses looking to go green, Ross has some great advice: “Start now! While it takes a lot of work to get going once things are set up it just makes sense.”

Visit tightropewinery.ca for more information.

Other local business in the South Okanagan with a green thumb include Covert Farms Family Estate, which practices regenerative farming, which is based off five principles that must be implemented together: minimal or no-tillage, diversifying species, keeping the ground covered, integrating livestock and maintaining live roots in the ground where possible.

\Regenerative farming, according to Covert Farms Family Estate, offers benefits such as increasing organic soil matter, pest and diseases suppression, water retention and improved nutrient cycling, to name a few.

An idea the farm has been considering is “dry farming”, in which the farm would capture rain and snowfall in the fall and winter to later use in the spring and summer, eliminating the use of irrigation.

For more information, visit covertfarms.ca

Don’t forget Creek and Gully Cider, which has been certified organic for over 30 years with the continued use of organic farming practices and hands-on cider making.

Check out creekandgully.com for more information.

It’s similar practices Maple Leaf Spirits Inc. uses in creating some of the best spirits in the area. Sourcing ingredients from local farmers and reducing waste, Maple Leaf Spirits also supports the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association in their Biosphere Commitment.

For more information, visit mapleleafspirits.ca

