Summerland animal rescue has a sweet cat that's been missed in adoption due to feline leukemia misconceptions

Casey Richardson

The Critteraid Animal Sanctuary in Summerland has a cat up for adoption that they believe is being missed by potential families due to her condition.

Jett is a young lady that does have feline leukemia, which doesn't stop her from being playful, loving and a great companion.

"The world has not always been kind to cats. And cats, especially those with feline leukemia are a very sad example of this. As a result of many myths and misconceptions, they face lower adoption rates," Lori Huot-Stewart, president of Critteraid, said.

"Fortunately, adopting a feline leukemia cat is incredibly safe, and a rewarding experience."

While the disease is contagious amongst other cats and does weaken their immunity, humans and other animals cannot contract feline leukemia.

"A little love goes a long way for those who are kept indoors, receive constant and consistent medical care and eat nutritional diets will live a long and fulfilling life," Huot-Stewart added.

"Jett is going to be part of our permanent foster program. And what that means is Critteraid will be responsible for the life and all of her medical bills. And if they need specialty foods, we will provide assistance for that as well."

If you're interested in learning more, send Critteraid an email at [email protected]