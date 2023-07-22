Penticton Lawn Bowling Club hosts 20 teams for 2023 Bonney Cup

Photo: Penticton Lawn Bowling Club

The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club celebrated their biggest tournament of the year with the 2023 Bonney Cup.

Last weekend, 20 teams built up of 40 people came in from in and around the Interior of BC.

"Under the Hottest weekend so far of the year the bowls kept on rolling," Philippa Keys, the Publicity and Marketing Director, said.

In first place were the defending champions Moe Ball from Vernon and Christina Bombaek from Kelowna, who managed to retain their title by a small margin.

Keys said the only team to beat them was Claire Keys and Fritz Hollenbach from Penticton, but unfortunately due to differentials, they did not place.

Second place went to Brad Edwards and Bev Marling both from Penticton and thirrd place also went to Penticton Clem Beaulac and Claudette Brisson.

"This was only the second year that Claudette has been bowling and she certainly bowled everyone over with an amazing performance," Keys added.

The tournament also featured Divisions No. 2 and 3, where Penticton found more success. Full standings can be found below:

Flight B:

1st place went to Larry & Bev Bouchard - Penticton

2nd place Jim & Terry Saunders - Kelowna

3rd place Greg & Shari Russell - Penticton

Flight C:

1st place Kevin Barry & Diane Beauregard - Penticton

2nd place Morley & Karen Brown - Kamloops Riverside

3rd place Thea Lemke & Stu Scott

"All in all Penticton did a fine job and a great time was had by all with much praise given to the club for the amazing food and hospitality shown," Keys said.