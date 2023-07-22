'Flight of a lifetime': Historic military plane amaze passengers as they fly over Penticotn

Casey Richardson

It was a special day for 12-year-old Jack Driscoll when he got to experience a flight in a rare, historic military plane out of Penticton Saturday afternoon.

The huge B-17 Flying Fortress and the B-25 Mitchell landed earlier this week at the local airport to offer rides and ground tours of the iconic Second World War warplanes.

"It's honestly a flight of a lifetime," Driscoll said. "You look out the window and two of the seats have 250-calibre machine guns next to you. And you get to see the bullets. When you go to the back of the plane, it's a terrific view. It's absolutely insane."

The public exhibition is hosted by the Penticton Flying Club and conducted by the Commemorative Air Force Airbase Arizona, a non-profit flying museum.

The B-17, is known as "Sentimental Journey," and is one of only five currently flying in the world. The model was used extensively for operations in Europe between 1941-45, but this specific plane flew missions in the Pacific.

The B-25 "Maid in the Shade" was one of the most versatile aircraft in the Second World War. The plane arriving in Penticton, known as "Maid in the Shade," spent wartime over Italy and Yugoslavia in 1944.

Driscoll said he wanted to come because he has a big interest in World War Two history and has wanted to be a pilot for a while now.

"I got into the radio room. So I was in the back of the plane. And when you're in the back of the plane, you get to do this thing, where it's kind of like the Bombardier, you get to go all the way to the very back, and there's a tail gunner position, and you get to sit in that seat," he adds after his flight, exuding excitement from getting to take that seat twice in the B-25.

"The biggest thing I learned today wa how big these planes are in person. Because I went to like the Kelowna history museum of airplanes [the KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence] and they had a tempest. And these planes are massive compared to it."

The Airbase Arizona is a non-for-profit educational organization affiliated with the Smithsonian.

Volunteer Colonel John Middleton, who has been with the organization for 30 years, said he thinks it's important for the planes to be kept alive to showcase history.

"You think back to World War Two, and how these planes change the world, and the ability to have long range bombers to reach deep inside of Germany and stop that type of war machine. A lot of people gave their lives to support those airplanes," he said.

In the bomb bar doors of the planes, the organization has had vets that have flown missions autograph the names of them and their crew.

"Some of those crew members didn't make it back. And we've also had families that may be had their grandfather fly the airplane, and maybe didn't make it back either. You just think of the sacrifice that that generation did," Middleton added.

"We charge a fee to ride in the airplane. And really, for what you get with today's cost of things. I don't know what Disney Land costs, but this is a lot better deal. So it's amazing and I think as time goes by, when we say 80 years old, I don't know how long this opportunity will be there."

As a pilot himself, Middleton estimated that to keep the planes running, there's likely around 10 hours of work for an hour flying.

"You think of the technology of where we're just over 100 years or so from the Wright brothers and you look at the technology through World War Two and then into the 60s and aviation. It just amazes me every day how far we move ahead with things. But these planes still fly like any airplane, they fly well."

The planes will be around for one more day in Penticton, offering tickets to view the planes on the ground that can be purchased at the gate, and the Penticton Flying Club will be having a BBQ all day Sunday.

All are welcome at the family-friendly event.

More up-close tours of the planes on the ground are available for $15 per person or $30 per family, also available at the gate. Flights cost between $375 and $850 USD, depending on the plane and the seat.

The planes will then move on to Victoria. For more information, head to their website here.