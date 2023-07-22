BCWS continuing to work on spot fires across the Okanagan

Photo: Summerland Fire Department Summerland Fire Department works on tow wildfires reported near Simpson road

With multiple fires reported throughout the Okanagan, BC Wildfire Service said they have officers flying through the area and doing assessments for resource distribution.

On Friday, five spot fires were reported in Summerland, all under a hectare in size. Two of them are within the District of Summerland and handled by the local fire department with assistance from BCWS.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said a 4 person crew in their ATV just finished their recheck of the two areas on Saturday morning. There are no signs of smoke or hot stops and both fires appear to be fully extinguished.

The three others have been reported behind Summerland, northwest of Penticton.

In Peachland, one initial attack crew and one helicopter were sent to a wildfire west of town Friday evening. The Pitin Creek wildfire is still classified as out of control.

The five wildfires closer to Peachland are all sitting in a spot sized, at under a hectare. One has since been classified as "being held" and another is now "under control."

Fire Information Officer Melanie Bibeau said, “Crews will be responding to fires as resourcing is available and will be attending to the higher priority targets and then when they get opportunities, moving to those other fires.”

BC Wildfire Service reported 25 new fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre in the last 24 hours Saturday morning.