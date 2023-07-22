BCWS service asking for people to keep eyes peeled for new fires after lightning storm in the Thompson Okanagan

Photo: Johnny Smoke.

Wildfire crews in the Thompson-Okanagan were busy tackling plenty of new fires after a lightning storm rolled through the parched region on Friday.

A wildfire sparked north of Naramata in the early afternoon, with response from multiple personnel, a helicopter and air tankers. Fire crews managed to get the fire held by the evening.

South of Kamloops, the Ross Moore Lake fire is burning out of control between Lac Le Jeune and Highway 5A, about 20 kilometres south of Aberdeen and grew to 95 hectares. It was discovered just before 2 p.m. on Friday and is believed to have been caused by lightning.

Multiple spot fires were also reported near Peachland, Summerland and throughout the valley backcountry. One fire out west of Peachland Friday evening had smoke billowing above the town.

The Summerland Fire Department handled two wildfires inside the district that were also sparked by lightning.

As of Friday evening, there are 60 active fires within the Kamloops Fire Centre area.

BC Wildfire Service Information Officer Taylor Shantz said crews were responding quickly as fires began appearing.

With some of the smaller spot fires in remote areas, the fires were left to be actioned when crews become available.

"We have resources that are responding to higher priority targets at this time," Shantz said. "Targets that are threatening life and property. So, these incidents will be resourced when we have additional resources available to action them."

With the heavy lightning that's come through, especially in the Okanagan area, BCWS said they are asking people to continue to report anything that they believe may be a wildfire.

"It really helps our staff to keep responding to new wildfires and to keep their eyes peeled in the coming days as well as everything continues to dry out," she added.

"Those fires that might have not started or become visible, may become more visible as hot and dry conditions are expected over the weekend."

To report signs of wildfire, call 1-800-663-5555, *5555 on a cellphone or report wildfires through the BCWS public mobile app.