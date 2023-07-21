Summerland Fire Department working on lightning fires with help from BC Wildfire Service

Photo: Krystal

The Summerland Fire Department is on scene of a fire started by a tree struck by lightning fire on Friday evening near Simpson Road.

BC Wildfire Service had their air tankers respond to support on-site earlier, which have moved on now that they have completed their objectives.

Fire Chief Rob Robinson said they are responding with a bush truck, ATV and a duty officer truck doing mop up.

"We were thankful quickly supported by BCWF with 8 drops of water from their air support team," he added.

Robinson said the fire was approximately 20 feet square in size, with a rank one fire behaviour.

BCWS describes rank-one fire characteristics as a smouldering ground fire with no open flame, white smoke and a slow rate of fire spread.

"Our crew has found a second fire approximately 40 [feet square] in the same area, crews are actioning it," Robinson added. "We have it contained and digging guards around them."

Three new spot fires have also been reported behind Summerland, northwest of Penticton early Friday evening.

Photo: Summerland Fire Department