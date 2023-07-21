Multiple spot fires started behind Shingle Creek in Summerland's backcountry

Photo: BCWS

UPDATE: 6:08 p.m.

Three new spot fires have been reported behind Summerland, northwest of Penticton early Friday evening.

The BC Wildfire Service website lists one fire as near Shingle Creek, west of the Trout Creek Ecological Reserve.

All three fires are listed as .009 of a hectare in size.

The second fire is near Riddle Creek. The third fire is near Bull Creek.

All are currently burning out of control and have their cause listed as under investigation.

ORIGINAL: 5:40 p.m.

A new spot fire sparked northwest of Penticton late Friday afternoon.

It's currently burning out of control.

The cause is under investigation.

BC Wildfire Service is also responding to a new wildfire near Naramata, called the "Gilser Brook" fire.