Wildfire in hills near Naramata now listed as 'being held' by BC Wildfire

Casey Richardson

UPDATE: 5:48 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service has listed the wildfire near Naramata as 'being held', just more than two hours after it was initially discovered on Friday afternoon.

Since the wildfire is classified as 'being held', BCWS has determined that is not likely to spread beyond predetermined boundaries under current conditions.

BCWS crews, air tankers and a helicopter worked with local fire departments to quicly tackle the spot fire.

The "Gilser Brook" fire is estimated at 1.5 hectares in size.

The cause of the fire is believed to be human-caused at this time.

UPDATE: 4:50 p.m.

Castanet's Casey Richardson was live with a look at the Gilser Brook wildfire.

UPDATE: 4:35 p.m.

BC Wildfire Service is now estimating the new wildfire near Naramata at 1.5 hectares in size, and has dubbed it the "Gilser Brook" fire.

Fire information officer Taylor Wallace told Castanet that five BC Wildfire personnel are responding currently, as well as air tankers and a helicopter.

Support from nearby local fire departments has also been initiated.

Wallace said she is not aware of any structures threatened at this time.

A Castanet reader had shared concerns earlier that a building had been damaged, after capturing photos from across the lake that seemed to show some sort of structure near the flames.

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is expected to release a statement acknowledging the blaze and efforts to contain it.

The fire is currently listed as "out of control."

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Initial attack air support has descended on the new Naramata-area rapidly-growing wildfire Friday afternoon.

A witness from across the lake snapped photographs showing the rapid progression of the blaze over a matter of minutes.

"There was a [building[ next to where it started," said Edward Kiff, who provided a photo of that building to Castanet.

Photo: Edward Kiff

He described that the "smoke went from grey to black," and the building is no longer visible.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet they are conducting initial assessments and will provide information soon.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is tracking the progression of the fire from across the lake and will provide updates.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

Photo: Elin Davies

A wildfire has broken out in the Naramata area of the South Okanagan.

Photos show a large billow of smoke, widely visible in the region.

BC Wildfire Service is aware of the blaze, located on their interactive map near Naramata. It is estimated at well under a hectare at this time, but crews are en route to find out more.

Castanet will update when new information is available.