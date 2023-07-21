New wildfire breaks out in hills near Naramata; building seen in vicinity

Photo: Edward Kiff

UPDATE: 3:55 p.m.

Initial attack air support has descended on the new Naramata-area rapidly-growing wildfire Friday afternoon.

A witness from across the lake snapped photographs showing the rapid progression of the blaze over a matter of minutes.

"There was a [building[ next to where it started," said Edward Kiff, who provided a photo of that building to Castanet.

He described that the "smoke went from grey to black," and the building is no longer visible.

BC Wildfire Service told Castanet they are conducting initial assessments and will provide information soon.

Castanet's Casey Richardson is tracking the progression of the fire from across the lake and will provide updates.

Photo: Casey Richardson

ORIGINAL: 3:30 p.m.

Photo: Elin Davies

A wildfire has broken out in the Naramata area of the South Okanagan.

Photos show a large billow of smoke, widely visible in the region.

BC Wildfire Service is aware of the blaze, located on their interactive map south of Naramata. It is estimated at well under a hectare at this time, but crews are en route to find out more.

Castanet will update when new information is available.