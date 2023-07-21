Penticton lake-to-lake bike lane pushing forward and seeking public input, as past portions go back under examination

Photo: City of Penticton Coun. Campbell Watt at the Tuesday, July 18 Penticton City Council meeting.

The City of Penticton is reminding residents of an upcoming drop-in open house regarding the draft final design of the lake-to-lake bike route, while other portions of the lane might soon be up for re-examination.

The public are invited on July 25 to take a look at the design laid out on South Main Street and provide feedback. There will be no formal question and answer session; however city staff will be in attendance to answer queries one-on-one.

Drop in to the Penticton Seniors' Centre at 2965 South Main Street anytime between 5 and 7 p.m. on July 25 to participate, or provide feedback online here.

"Feedback is being gathered for features such as where the locations of parking pockets, pedestrian crossings, rain gardens and street trees," the city explains.

Budget space for the $1.5 million final leg of the often-contentious bike lane project was given a green light by local council in March, after a very close vote.

Elsewhere along the bike route, concerns persist.

At Tuesday's council meeting, Couns. Campell Watt, Amelia Boultbee and Ryan Graham informed the rest of council that they would be pursuing a motion at the next meeting to ask city staff to "report back with options to modify the design of the lake-to-lake Martin Street."

Watt said the motion, which will be formally discussed at the upcoming Aug. 1 meeting, is a response to "feedback received since opening," looking for it to "better reflect the character of the downtown" while still remaining the infrastructure and spirit of the project.

The Martin Street section of the bike lane, which was the first of four construction stages, officially opened in 2021.

Council will discuss the matter on Aug. 1.