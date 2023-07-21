Penticton's downtown winery adds another unique tasting room

Photo: Time Family of Wines Chronos is now open in downtown Penticton.

Penticton's signature downtown winery has opened the doors to its latest renovation, known as the "Chronos Tasting Room."

Located adjacent to Orolo Restaurant and Cocktail Bar on Martin Street, part of the Time Family of Wines, Chronos is described as a "unique setting," offering carefully curated food and wine pairings as well as other exciting experiences.

Those include sabering in the cellar or tasting in the barrel room with the "barrel thief."

Chronos is now open daily 12-6 p.m., walk-ins welcome.